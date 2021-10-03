The Perth International Burlesque Festival hits the road

The Perth International Burlesque Festival is celebrating its 8th annual tour and heading out on the road taking a stack of acclaimed performers to regional Western Australia.

Headlined by Lucy Lovegun alongside comedy queen MC Sugar Du Joure – the forecast will be set to ‘hot’ and the troupe head out on the road like three drag queens in a silver bus.

Audiences from the city to the country will get to see ‘Queen of Burlesque’ herself Imogen Kelly & Burlesque Hall of Fame nominee Bettie Bombshell, as well as over a hundred of the very best burlesque performers in the world this October.

Alongside the regional tour is a wide range of events in the city as well.

8th Oct – PIBF Peep Show, The Court Hotel

15th Oct – PIBF Flash Mob, Forrest Place / Yagan Square

17th Oct – Axe Throwing / Burlesque Live Drawing, Lumberpunks & Whipper Snapper

20th Oct – Headliner Workshop ‘Express Yourself’ / Burly Q Ballyhoo, King St

22nd Oct – ‘The Tease Factory’ Opening Night, The Court Hotel

23rd Oct – ‘Club Burlesque’ Gala Event, Astor Theatre

23rd Oct – ‘Glitter Crash’ After Party, Ellington Jazz Club

27th Oct – Headliner Workshop, ‘Business of Burlesque’ Ibis Styles East Perth

30th Oct – PIBF Regional Tour, Queens Park Theatre Geraldton

6th Nov – PIBF Regional Tour, Goldfields Arts Centre Kalgoorlie

