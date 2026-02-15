Search
The summer edition of Pride Networking Drinks is on this week

Community

Pride Networking Drinks returns to The Royal Hotel on Wellington Street this Wednesday for its summer edition.

The networking sessions will run from 5:30pm through to 8.30pm on Wednesday 18th February. It’s a great way to meet new people and catch up with old friends and acquaintances too.

Whether you are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, query, questioning, a straight ally – or just don’t want to be labelled, you will be welcomed here.

The network was created to address the need for a socially inclusive professional network, catering to individuals of diverse orientations and identities – including the neurodiverse community and those living with disability.

The Pride WA Networking events are open to anyone in a profession, or aiming to enter a profession, and are not limited to those with a particular education or career background.

The event recently celebrated it’s 10th anniversary and its now heading into its second decade. It’s free to attend, but helpful if you register.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

