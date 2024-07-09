Search
‘The Umbrella Academy’ are ready to face their final challenge

Culture

Netflix series The Umbrella Academy will have its final season on 4th August, and the trailer has given fans of the show at lot to be excited about.

The superhero series began back in 2019 with a second season dropping the following year, and a third season in 2022. Fans of the show have waited two years for the final instalment.

The time travelling show about people with superpowers stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emily Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher.

Nick Offerman is one of the actors joining the show for its final season. Best known for playing Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation he drew huge acclaim for his dramatic turn in an episode of The Last of Us in 2023 which saw him win an Emmy Award for his performance.

The Umbrella Academy follows a group of siblings who all have different superpowers, and the story so far has seen them travel through multiple timelines and different realities.

The storyline for the new season will begin after season three’s major showdown at the Hotel Oblivion, which reset the group’s timeline and left the original siblings stripped of their powers.

Now, they must “fend for themselves and find a new normal with wildly varying degrees of success,” the show’s description reads. “Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire.”

The siblings will also have to deal with a new clandestine association known as The Keepers.

If you’re a fan of the show mark August 4th in your diary, if you’ve never seen it you’ve got just under a month to binge view the first three seasons on Netflix.

Culture

‘Grease’ is the word, and the world is this musical is a blast!

0
This new version of 'Grease' explodes on to the stage!
Local

Two doses of mpox vaccination recommended in response to new outbreak

0
Dr Daniel Vujcich, CEO of WAAC, provides an update on the latest advice
Culture

‘Interview with the Vampire’ returns to ABC TV this month

0
The acclaimed series continues the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac.
History

On This Gay Day | Neil Tennant is celebrating his birthday

0
See what else happened on this day in history.

