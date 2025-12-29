The United Kingdolls are touring Australia this January

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s second season made a name for itself with its supremely talented cast and many memorable moments.

The reality series’ regular girl group challenge saw two teams record competing versions of the original track UK Hun? and the United Kingdolls dominated the challenge, even touring the UK and the world as a group after the series.

This January, Tayce, Bimini, A’whora and season winner Lawrence Chaney are coming back to Australia for another round of bing, bang, bong.

You can catch the Kingdolls in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and at The Rechabite here in Perth.

The United Kingdolls will be at The Rechabite on Wednesday, 14 January. For more, head to itdevents.com