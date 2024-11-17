Search
Things get a little streamy in the new video from TIN – it’s Fuego!

Culture

Australian musician TIN has a new track and a provocative video to accompany it.

Fuego, which means ‘on fire’ in Spanish ins the name of the new tune which sees TIN singing about good looking men who are raising his temperature.

The track is from his album Dear Matthew which is available on all streaming platforms and the tune was written by TIN alongside TEYO and is produced by his boyfriend Lostchild – who also appears in the video.

The song comes with a streamy video directed by Alexander Atherton which sees the musician at a party where everyone is dancing in the underwear and less.

The clip is NSFW – depending on where you work. Take a look at what Lostchild, Grantley, Jacob, Remy, Martin, Zarik, Abrar, Lee, Christian, Ez, Bart, Liam, Matt, Raul and TIN get up to behind closed doors.

Check out the video.

