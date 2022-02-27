‘This Time, This Place’: Röyksopp’s fourth single from mystery project

As dancefloors across the world fill up once more, Röyksopp unveil the perfect euphoric companion This Time, This Place as part of their expansive Profound Mysteries project.

This Time, This Place features vocals from creative polymath, conceptualist and film director Beki Mari.

“I could only describe working with Royksopp as an out of body experience. My mind already had the trails of their music burnt-in; little pathways back to very specific memories and so being asked to sing for them filled me with an inimitable feeling,” Mari said.

“In Norway, in their studio, my voice spanned octaves I didn’t know I had; which was especially interesting as I was still learning how to fly. Working with Svein and Torbjørn was a divine blessing, something I shan’t ever forget.”

Profound Mysteries is an expanded creative universe and prodigious conceptual project brought to you by Röyksopp, featuring a host of audio-visual collaborators.

As with every new instalment, the visualiser and artefact have been created by contemporary Australian artist Jonathan Zewada, and the short film The Conversation comes from award winning Danish director Martin De Thurah, a previous Röyksopp collaborator from Do It Again and What Else Is There?.

On January 1st, 2022 Röyksopp launched the film (Nothing But) Ashes… and fans were encouraged to ‘Press «R»’. Alongside the Kasper Häggström-directed short film BJA, a second piece of music, The Ladder, was released.

A new artefact and visualiser, created by Jonathan Zawada, brought the music to life. On February 2nd, following the premiere of The Downfall by Marc Reisbig, another chapter was revealed with Impossible featuring Alison Goldfrapp — the first human voice to be heard on Profound Mysteries.

A third artefact and visualiser expanded the hyper real collection. All elements are accessible through the Profound Mysteries portal.

Back in 2014, Röyksopp released what was billed as their final album, The Inevitable End. While Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland vowed to continue making music together, they announced that this was “goodbye to the traditional album format”.

Since then, the Norwegian electronic duo remained busy, soundtracking a comedy theatre show based on the work of Franz Kafka, contributing to Rick Rubin’s Star Wars Headspace compilation, and dipping into their archives for the Lost Tapes reissue series.

This Time, This Place is out now. Profound Mysteries is set to drop on April 29.

