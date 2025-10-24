Search
Thorne delivers debut EP ‘Fix’

Culture

Back in May we highlighted Guyanese-Australian singer Thorne and his sultry tune Honey. Now he’s back with an EP that contains that jam and three other great tunes.

Never afraid to get messy, Thorne is described as someone who drags skeletons out of the closet, dresses them up in rhinestones, and then makes them dance, and the fruits of the effort are on his EP Fix which is out now.

Since releasing the EP’s first single Honey, Thorne has gone from flirtatious fantasy to full-on emotional reckoning with Habitual, and stripping it right back for the title song.

Thorne describes the EP as depicting the heady start of a relationship.

‘‘Fix’ captures the rush of those private moments at the beginning of something intense, before labels, before clarity, before anyone else knows. It’s about giving in, again and again, even when you swore you wouldn’t.” Thorne said of the EP.  

Just like the video for Honey, Thorne got our pulses racing with this clip for Habitual.

Listen to the whole EP now, and get to experience the music of Thorne.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

