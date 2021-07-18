Three people arrested after shaving ‘gay’ into boy’s head

Atlanta police have announced that they have arrested three people over an incident when the word ‘gay’ was shaved into the head of a 12-year-old boy.

In June a video from Instagram Live quickly spread on social media, it captured the young boy being physically and verbally assaulted. In the clip one of the adults can be heard saying the boy was going to get “beaten like a man” for admitting he was gay.

The young boy was subsequently taken into the care of Child Protective Services.

Police said they had now been able to identify the adults responsible for the abuse and they have been arrested.

“The behavior in this social media post was difficult to watch and is absolutely unacceptable,” authorities said in a social media post. “We are appreciative of the number of people who flagged this case with us and for those who provided information on the location where it took place.

“Our investigators worked hard to identify those involved and to gather the evidence needed to place each behind bars and we are thankful for their work.”

Police charged Lorkeyla Jamia Spencer, 19, and Brittney Monique, 35, each with cruelty to children. Jordan Jarrode Richards-Nwankwo was charged with cruelty to children and family violence.

