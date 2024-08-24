Tina Arena teams up with SHOUSE for new version of ‘Chains’

Tina Arena has marked the 30th anniversary of her iconic hit Chains by recording the tune with Australian dance duo SHOUSE.

The track which was originally released in 1994 put Arena on the map internationally and saw her break free of her past as a former member of the Young Talent Time team.

“Revisiting Chains with SHOUSE has been an incredible journey. Their fresh approach has given the song a new dimension while staying true to the essence that made it special in the first place. I’m thrilled for fans old and new to experience this new chapter of Chains.” Arena said.

SHOUSE, which comprises members Ed and Jack, are best known for their 2021 hit Love Tonight. said working with Arena was a dream come true.

“Working with the legendary Tina Arena on this project has been a dream come true. Her original version of Chains is a masterpiece, and our goal was to honour that while adding our unique touch. We can’t wait for everyone to hear the result—it’s something truly special.” the duo said.

In the studio with Tina Arena and SHOUSE.

It’s not the first time the music icon has revisited the track, a few years ago she recorded a version with The Veronicas and Jessica Mauboy that was performed at the ARIA Awards.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the Don’t Ask album Arena will be heading off on east-coast tour which will also feature Richard Marx, Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano, Southern Sons and 1927. The tour will take in dates in South Australia’s Barossa Valley, Bribie Island in Queensland, Mornington in Victoria and a show in front of the Sydney Opera House.