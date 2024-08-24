Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Tina Arena teams up with SHOUSE for new version of ‘Chains’

Culture

Tina Arena has marked the 30th anniversary of her iconic hit Chains by recording the tune with Australian dance duo SHOUSE.

The track which was originally released in 1994 put Arena on the map internationally and saw her break free of her past as a former member of the Young Talent Time team.

- Advertisement -

“Revisiting Chains with SHOUSE has been an incredible journey. Their fresh approach has given the song a new dimension while staying true to the essence that made it special in the first place. I’m thrilled for fans old and new to experience this new chapter of Chains.” Arena said.

SHOUSE, which comprises members Ed and Jack, are best known for their 2021 hit Love Tonight. said working with Arena was a dream come true.

“Working with the legendary Tina Arena on this project has been a dream come true. Her original version of Chains is a masterpiece, and our goal was to honour that while adding our unique touch. We can’t wait for everyone to hear the result—it’s something truly special.” the duo said.

In the studio with Tina Arena and SHOUSE.

It’s not the first time the music icon has revisited the track, a few years ago she recorded a version with The Veronicas and Jessica Mauboy that was performed at the ARIA Awards.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the Don’t Ask album Arena will be heading off on east-coast tour which will also feature Richard Marx, Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano, Southern Sons and 1927. The tour will take in dates in South Australia’s Barossa Valley, Bribie Island in Queensland, Mornington in Victoria and a show in front of the Sydney Opera House.

Latest

News

Researcher Kawango Agot remembered for contribution to global fight against HIV

0
The Kenyan researcher made significant contributions to HIV research.
News

Sall Grover vows to appeal discrimination court decision

0
Despite losing the case, Grover says she does not believe she discriminated against Roxanne Tickle.
Local

M Clinic takes action against local Mpox cases

0
M Clinic to offer free mpox vaccination appointments in response to locally acquired cases.
News

Looking for leaders, ambassadors, and heroes to help save lives; LGBTIQA+ We need you

0
The search is on for community minded, passionate leaders to help promote relevant screening saves lives health initiatives. 

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Researcher Kawango Agot remembered for contribution to global fight against HIV

0
The Kenyan researcher made significant contributions to HIV research.
News

Sall Grover vows to appeal discrimination court decision

0
Despite losing the case, Grover says she does not believe she discriminated against Roxanne Tickle.
Local

M Clinic takes action against local Mpox cases

0
M Clinic to offer free mpox vaccination appointments in response to locally acquired cases.
News

Looking for leaders, ambassadors, and heroes to help save lives; LGBTIQA+ We need you

0
The search is on for community minded, passionate leaders to help promote relevant screening saves lives health initiatives. 
History

On This Gay Day: Chorographer Lindsay Kemp died in 2018

0
Lindsay Kemp worked with many artists including Kate Bush and David Bowie.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Researcher Kawango Agot remembered for contribution to global fight against HIV

Graeme Watson -
The Kenyan researcher made significant contributions to HIV research.
Read more

Sall Grover vows to appeal discrimination court decision

Graeme Watson -
Despite losing the case, Grover says she does not believe she discriminated against Roxanne Tickle.
Read more

M Clinic takes action against local Mpox cases

OUTinPerth -
M Clinic to offer free mpox vaccination appointments in response to locally acquired cases.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture