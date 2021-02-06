Tkay Maidza teams up with Yung Baby Tate for new single ‘Kim’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin



Tkay Maidza returns with her new single and video, Kim is a collaboration with Yung Baby Tate.

The video see Tkay embodying some famous Kim’s how have inspired her including Kim Possible, Lil Kim and Kim Kardashian.

“The idea for the song came from Kim Possible, an iconic figure in my childhood – she always came out on top. I thought why not make a song to remind those who question me that I will always figure it out like Kim. From there when we starting planning a video we thought why not recreate iconic moments from other iconic Kim’s, across generations.” Tkay said of the new clip.

Take a look.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.