Tributes flow for actor Terri Garr following her death at 79

Terri Garr is being remembered as one of Hollywood’s great comedic actors following her death at the age of 79.

Garr made her mark in memorable films including Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Tootsie and Prêt-à-Porter.

In her 2002 she shared that she’d been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and in her biography that was released a few years later she detailed the challenges she faced living with the condition.

She recalled that she’d first noticed symptoms during the filming of Tootsie in 1982, but it was many years before her symptoms were diagnosed. After she shared her condition with the pubic she became an advocate for increasing awareness about MS. She was also lent her name to campaigns to prevent LGBTIQA+ youth suicide.

She retired from acting in 2011, leaving some very memorable roles from her decades in the spotlight. Her death has been attributed to complications from multiple sclerosis with her publicist Heidi Schaeffer confirming to USA Today the actress died “peacefully surrounded by family and friends”.

Terri Garr in a publicity photo.

Garr began her career in the 1960s, often as an uncredited go-go dancer in the films like Pajama Party and she appeared in six different Elvis Presley films.

Alongside friend Toni Basil she worked regularly on variety shows and at music concerts. In the late 1960’s she began making the transition to acting appearing in small parts in television shows like Star Trek, Batman and The Andy Griffith Show. She was a regular cast member of The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

In the 1970s she began to work in feature films appearing in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation and then she had a big breakthrough when she was cast in Mel Brooks film Young Frankenstein.

Steven Spielberg cast her in the 1977 sci-fi mystery Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and in 1982 she landed what is arguably her most memorable role in Tootsie. Garr played an actress whose best friend, played by Dustin Hoffman, lands a role in a soap opera by dressing as a woman, unbeknown to his closest friends and colleagues.

The following year she starred opposite Michael Keaton in the comedy Mr Mom, which became a staple of local video stores in the era of VHS.

Another memorable role came in 1994 in Robert Altman’s ensemble film Prêt-à-Porter which was set during the haute-couture shows of Paris Fashion Week.

Garr played Louise Hamilton and woman who buys high fashion alongside her military husband played by Danny Aiello. Later in the film its revealed that the clothes are for him, and the couple dine out in a swanky restaurant.

Tributes to the actor have flowed following the announcement of her passing. Musician Stephen Bishop shared that he’d enjoyed a long friendship with Garr.

“I am heartbroken to hear of my dear friend Teri Garr’s passing. We became fast friends nearly 50 years ago when I was close with the late Carrie Fisher, as they were roommates in New York. To have a friendship last that long is truly special, and Teri was always there for me — a wonderful, kind, and genuinely lovely person.” Bishop posted to social media.

Director Mel Brooks also said Garr would be greatly missed.

“So very sorry to hear about Teri Garr’s passing.” Brooks posted to social media site X, “She was so talented and so funny. Her humor and lively spirit made the YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN set a pleasure to work on. Her “German” accent had us all in stitches! She will be greatly missed.”

Director Paul Feig, who worked with Garr also paid tribute.

“Teri was a legend. So funny, so beautiful, so kind. I had the honor of working with her in 2006 and she was everything I dreamed she would be. Truly one of my comedy heroes. I couldn’t have loved her more. This is such a loss,” he said.