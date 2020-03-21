Troye Sivan announces he’s going to put out some new music

Filed under Uncategorized | Posted by admin

Singer Troye Sivan has shared with fans he’s going to be putting out some new music sooner than expected.

Sivan, who is based in California, said tweeted that he was going ‘stir crazy’ while the state is under a strict Covid-19 lockdown, and he’d decided to release some new music.

During a social media chat with fans he confirmed the decision, saying it would take a little while for the music to be fed through to suppliers like iTunes and Spotify.

Troye also posted some new images to his Instagram account. The negative-style photos show the singer with longer hair and wearing what appears to be braces and high-waisted trousers.

Troye also did a shout out to independent artists of all genres who are out of work, seeking new people to collaborate with. His post got a response from graphic designers, ceramic artists, musicians and photographers from across the world.

It’s two years since Troye delivered his sophomore album Bloom, since then he’s released some additional songs with Charlie XCX, appeared in the movie Boy Erased and toured the globe with his live show.

OIP Staff

Troye Sivan Giveaway for OUTinPerth Supporters Club

We’ve got a copy of Troye’s most recent album BLOOM on vinyl, plus a T-shirt (L), book and the much sought after BLOOM shoe-laces. It all comes in a special Troye Sivan box.

This is a giveaway for OUTinPerth Supporters Club members, head to the Facebook group to find the code-word, and then enter here.