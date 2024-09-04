Search
Troye Sivan to headline the Spilt Milk House Party

The Spilt Milk Festival will be coming in 2025, but in the meantime they’re throwing the Spilt Milk House Party this November and Troye Sivan is on the top of the bill.

Perth audience’s voiced their extreme disappointment when Sivan’s World Tour didn’t include a hometown date, but he will be heading west for this huge party that will also feature Glass Animals, G Flip, Artemas and Sycco.

The party will be going to Perth, the Gold Coast and Newcastle this November with the Perth event happening on Sunday November 17th. It will be held in Kings Park Botanical Garden.

The date is also occurring during the city’s annual PrideFEST, and is the same day at the popular Fairday.

Sivan’s career has been riding high with the release of his most recent album Something We Give Each Other which has spawned the hit tunes Rush, Got Me Started, One of Your Girls, and Honey.

Presale tickets are available from 10am on Wednesday 11th September, ANZ Presale will commence the following day, and GA tickets will be available on Friday 13th September.

Head to Spilt Milk for all the details

