Troye Sivan leaves Perth off his World Tour schedule

Troye Sivan is bringing his Something We Give to Each Other world tour home to Australia but the Perth raised singer has left his hometown of the itinerary.

Clips of the sell-out tour’s European run have been filling social media feeds for weeks, as the singer campitalises on the massive success of his most recent album that includes the hits Rush, Got Me Started, One of Your Girls, and Honey.

- Advertisement -

The tour kicks off on Tuesday 19 November at The Drive in Adelaide, followed by a night at Melbourne’s iconic Sydney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday 21 November.

Brisbane fans will get their chance to see Sivan live on Tuesday 26 November at Riverstage, before he wraps up the tour with a performance at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Thursday 28 November.

There is however no Perth show, as the singer follows the lead of Taylor Swift and keeps his tour away from the west coast.

Troye Sivan – image by Arden.

Joining Sivan on this tour is Sydney artist Nick Ward.

Known for his debut EP Everything I Wish I Told You and the critically acclaimed Brand New You, Ward was named Ticketmaster’s 2023 Breakthrough Artist.

As part of the Sydney musical collective Full Circle, Ward continues to push the boundaries of pop music with his 2024 singles Gimme and Shooting Star. Ward also collaborated with Sivan’s latest album as a co-writer on the track Can’t Go Back, Baby.

During the tour, Troye will also appear at two exclusive Smirnoff after parties in Sydney and Melbourne, offering Aussie fans a once in a lifetime chance to meet the musician.

Keep an eye on the @SmirnoffAustralia IG page for more details being released soon.

Vodafone customers can secure tickets during a presale commencing Thursday 11 July, 10am local. Visit vodafone.com.au/ticket to find out more.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to pre-sale tickets starting from Thursday 11 July, 10am until Monday 15 July, 10am. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders on Tuesday 16 July, 12pm. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Westfield members get access to exclusive reserved tickets to see Troye Sivan. Tickets on sale from Tuesday 16th July, 12pm. Become a Westfield member by downloading the app here: https://www.westfield.com.au/membership/.