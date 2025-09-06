Tucker Carlson accused Pete Buttigieg of being a ‘fake gay’

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed that former US Secretary of Transport Pete Buttigieg fakes being gay for political advantage.

Carlson made the claim on his podcast during a discussion with right wing commentator Michael Knowles, but offered no evidence to support his claim.

Buttigieg is one of the front runners to be the Democratic Presidential candidate in 2028. While he has no declared if he’ll run polling shows Buttigieg is one of the most popular potential candidates alongside California governor Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Tucker Carlson.

During the discussion Knowles brought up Pete Buttigieg and Carlson retorted with “the fake gay guy”.

He then went on to explain that he had producers who work for him who are gay, but they’ve told him they don’t believe Buttigieg is genuine about his sexuality.

“My gay producers are always like, ‘he’s not gay,’” Carlson said. “He was with a girl, like, 20 minutes ago. And, like, he wants to be the Democratic nominee. It’s, like, ‘time for a gay guy.’”

He then went on to describe Buttigieg as someone who “found some benighted Midwestern town that he can become mayor of.”

Buttigieg was the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana before he made the move into federal politics. He was born and grew up there, with his parents both being professors at Notre Dame University.

Carlson said he wanted to interview Buttigieg and ask him some very specific questions about gay sex.

“I’m gonna ask him very specific questions about gay sex and see if he can even answer. I doubt he even knows. You’re not gay, dude. Stop.” Carlson said.

It left us wondering, if you need to have experienced gay sex to know the answers to Carlson’s probing questions about gay sex, how will the former Fox News host know if Buttigieg is being truthful?

Pete Buttigieg.

Is his 2019 autobiography Shortest Way Home Buttigieg wrote about his sexuality and meeting his husband Chasten Glezman.

Buttigieg shared that he’d kept his sexuality private because when he joined the military the ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy was still in place and he was cautious about the political ramifications as an elected official. He described himself as someone who cared about LGBTIQA+ rights, but also didn’t ant to be defined by his sexuality.

In 2015 the politician shared the news with his family and close friends, before letting his campaign staff know too. He publicly came out in a short op-ed in the local newspaper.

He met his future husband on the dating app Hinge in 2015, and the couple got engaged in 2017 and wed the following year.

In 2019, two months after releasing his autobiography Buttigieg launched his campaign to become the President of the USA. He won the Iowa Democratic Caucus, making history as the first candidate who had publicly shared that they were same-sex attracted to win a major primary.

He dropped out of the race after placing fourth in the South Carolina primary and endorsed Joe Biden. When Biden took office he appointed Buttigieg as the Secretary of Transport.