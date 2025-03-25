Tune in to ‘Alone Australia’ on SBS tonight to barrack for Ceilidh

The third season of SBS’s acclaimed reality series Alone Australia arrives on SBS tonight.

Among the cast is Ceilidh (her name is the Scottish word for a party, it’s pronounced Kayley), she’s deaf, giving an additional challenge to survival. She has a cochlear implant, but she won’t be able to keep it on all the time, and when it’s off she’s in complete silence.

Ceilidh is also proud to represent the LGBTIQA+ community this season. Ceilidh is from the Sunshine Coast but married her wife Jess in Tasmania, and if she wins alone, she wants to use the prize money to fulfil their dream of buying a house in Tasmania and starting a family there.

In the premiere episode she contends with making a shelter, lighting a fire, and finding food and water. With only ten survival items allowed in her pack, she’s up for the challenge.

This year the show has achieved gender parity and five women, and five men head off into the Tasmanian wilderness to see who can last the longest on their own.

She’s joined by bushman Muzza who is in his 60’s and wants to show the older people can hack it in the wild. Then there’s Indigenous youth worker Matt who is from WA, English teacher Ben who won’t be alone because the Lord is always with him, Food Safety Consultant Corinne, Eva – who lives off grid in NSW, traveler Karla, professional trapper Shay, ecologist Tom and farmer and single mum Yonke.

Set off on a journey of triumph, innovation, perseverance and heartbreak.

The first season was won by Gina Chick who lasted 67 days on her own, while the second season saw Kryzysztof Wojtkowski triumph on day 64. Whoever lasts the longest wins $250,000.

Alone Australia Season 3 premieres with a double episode Wednesday March 26 at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand, before finishing with a double finale on 4 June.