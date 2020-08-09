TV show ‘Love Victor’ might be heading to a second series

TV show Love Victor might be heading to a second series according to website TV Line.

The series which is set in the same world as the film Love Simon follows teen Victor as he deals with his sexuality and finding love, alongside all the other challenges of being a teenager. The first series saw Victor, played by actor Michael Cimino, explore his crush on classmate Benji

The series was originally made for Disney+ but ended airing on rival streaming service Hulu after it was deemed to not match the mouse house’s family friendly brand. According to producer Brian Tanen the writing team are eager to push the boundaries with a second series, noting that it will be different because they know which service the show is being streamed upon.

While the TV series saw the characters in the film pass the baton to some new characters for the TV show, there’s still lots of storytelling to surrounding Victor and his exploration of his sexuality.

