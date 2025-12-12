Search
Tyler Robinson appears in court for the first time

News

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, has appeared in court for the first time.

Lawyers representing Robinson argued that media access to the trial needed to be limited to ensure that their client received a fair trial.

Kirk, a key ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot and killed while speaking at a university campus on 10th September.

Tyler Robinson appeared at a previous hearing via video link.

Robinson’s previous court appearances has been via a video link from prison. On Thursday he appeared in court wearing a collared shirt and a tie as he sat next to his legal representatives. It is the 22-year-old’s first appearance in court and his parents were also present.

The judge rules that Robinson must be kept in shackles while appearing in court, but forbid the media from photographing his restraints.

Judge Tony Graf has announced that he will consider a request to ban camera from the proceedings and make a judgement later in the day. For the current proceedings on photographer and one videographer were permitted in the court and media outlets have published the images.

Robinson is facing a series of charges including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice for disposing of evidence, and witness tampering for asking his roommate to delete ‍incriminating texts.

Prosecutors have said they would seek the death penalty in the case. Officials have argued that their decision to seek the death penalty was not influenced by President Trump’s call for it to be used.

Robinson is accused of firing a single round that killed Kirk during one of his popular university events where he argued with students about society and public policy.

On This Gay Day | Annise Parker was elected Mayor of Houston

0
When she took office in 2010 she was the first leader of a large US city who was from LGBTIQA+ commuities.
Culture

‘The Deb’: Rebel Wilson makes directorial debut with original Aussie musical

0
Farm girl Taylah Simpkins dreams of shining at the annual Debutante Ball are turned upside down by her social media influencer cousin.
Culture

‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ is in session next January

0
The series stars Holly Hunter as the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy, alongside queer comedian Tig Notaro.
Culture

First look at ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 18

0
14 brand new queens from across the USA will be competing for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.

