Tyler Robinson appears in court for the first time

Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, has appeared in court for the first time.

Lawyers representing Robinson argued that media access to the trial needed to be limited to ensure that their client received a fair trial.

- Advertisement -

Kirk, a key ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot and killed while speaking at a university campus on 10th September.

Tyler Robinson appeared at a previous hearing via video link.

Robinson’s previous court appearances has been via a video link from prison. On Thursday he appeared in court wearing a collared shirt and a tie as he sat next to his legal representatives. It is the 22-year-old’s first appearance in court and his parents were also present.

The judge rules that Robinson must be kept in shackles while appearing in court, but forbid the media from photographing his restraints.

Judge Tony Graf has announced that he will consider a request to ban camera from the proceedings and make a judgement later in the day. For the current proceedings on photographer and one videographer were permitted in the court and media outlets have published the images.

Robinson is facing a series of charges including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice for disposing of evidence, and witness tampering for asking his roommate to delete ‍incriminating texts.

Prosecutors have said they would seek the death penalty in the case. Officials have argued that their decision to seek the death penalty was not influenced by President Trump’s call for it to be used.

Robinson is accused of firing a single round that killed Kirk during one of his popular university events where he argued with students about society and public policy.