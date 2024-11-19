Tyler the Creator adds additional Perth and Melbourne shows to his Chromakopia tour

Tyler the Creator has added an additional second Perth show to his tour plans, and a fourth show for Melbourne has been announced too.

Promoters say the second show in Perth on Friday 5th of September will be the final show for Perth, and will be the final date on the rappers massive 2025 world tour.

- Advertisement -

Melbourne has also scored an extra show that will take place at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 20th August ahead of the already announced shows running from 22nd-24th of August.

Tickets to the new shows are available via presale at frontiertouring.com on Thursday 21 November and the public onsale on Friday 22 November.

The tour will feature special guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas and spans North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand over the course of 2025. The rapper has just released the album Chromokopia to critical acclaim.

The album is the seventh record of Tyler the Creator’s career. He first came to prominence as the founder of the Odd Future collective that also included Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and Syd.

Since the tour was announced in late October more than 20 additional dates have been added brining the tour close to 90 shows on its itinerary.