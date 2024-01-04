Ugandan rights activist Steven Kabuye in critical condition after stabbing

Steven Kabuye, a LGBTIQA+ rights activist in Uganda is in critical condition in hosital after being stabbed by unknown assailants.

A shocking video posted on social media shows Kabuye lying on the ground writhing in pain with a deep cut along his arm and a knife protruding from his abdomen. It appears Kabuye shot the footage and posted it to social media himself.

OUTinPerth strongly advises readers not to search for the footage as it is extremely confronting.

Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said local residents had found Kabuye and he was now in hospital.

It is believed he was attacked by two assailants who were travelling on a motorbike. At first, they attempted to stab the activist in the neck, when he defended himself, it resulted in a cut to his arm. As he attempted to run away the two people chased him down and stabbed him in the stomach.

Police have confirmed that Kabuye had been receiving death threats prior to the attack.

Homosexuality has been illegal in Uganda for a long time with colonial era laws still enforced. Recently the government opted to make the laws harsher with increased penalties. Last year politicians approved the use of the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”, and 20-year prison sentences for those who “promote homosexuality”.

Local LGBTIQA+ rights activist had raised concern that the growing anti-LGBTIQA+ rhetoric in the country would lead to more discrimination and violence against individuals.

Kabuye has been a prominent voice arguing against the new penalties.

“This law violates basic human rights and sets a dangerous precedent for discrimination and persecution against the LGBTQ+ community. Let us stand together in solidarity and fight against bigotry and hate,” he said on social media last year.

The London based Kaleidoscope Trust, the UK’s leading charity in working to uphold LGBTIQA+ human rights around the world, said the reports of the attack against the activist were shocking.

“We are shocked by reports of a violent attack on Ugandan LGBTI+ rights activist Steven Kabuye. We hope he has a full and rapid recovery and we stand with the LGBTI+ community in Uganda as they continue to face extreme levels of hatred and discrimination.” the organisation posted to social media.

