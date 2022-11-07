UK boyband Blue team up with MNEK on new album ‘Heart & Soul’

Blue, made up of Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan, and Simon Webbe, are have been celebrated as one of UK’s biggest and best pop bands.

Now they’re back with Heart & Soul, a celebration of everything that made the band special during their heyday, this album nods to the past while pushing things forward.

It features ten tracks of not only cheeky, playful pop bangers and huge dancefloor moments but also continues Blue’s penchant for aching ballads and swooning mid-tempos.

Denied the chance to fully honour their milestone twentieth anniversary in 2021 due to the pandemic, the four friends decided to celebrate it as soon as they could with not only their sixth studio album but also embark on a career-spanning arena tour.

In early 2020, the band flew to Sweden to write some new music.

“We went over there basically to have a little play around and see what would come out of it,” remembers the quartet.

“There was no plan to do an album, it was more ‘let’s see what happens’.” Out of those initial sessions sprung five finished songs, including what would become lead single Haven’t Found You Yet, co-written by Antony.

“Haven’t Found You Yet is such a great song. Everybody got really excited about that song and that was our benchmark. That was the level for every other song.”

Ahead of the release of the album, they revealed their latest single, the title track Heart & Soul, a carefree, party-ready title track, co-written by MNEK.

Heart & Soul is out now.

Image: Alice Backham

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.