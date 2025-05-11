UK libraries face growing calls to ban LGBTIQA+ books

Libraries in the United Kingdom are increasingly being asked to remove LGBTIQA+ related books from their collections.

LGBTIQA+ charity Stonewall has sounded the alarm after new research showed that reportedly showed there was increasing pressure from lobby groups over which books are available in libraries, and workers who resisted the calls for censorship were often trolled online or threatened with losing their jobs.

The trend was reported in the The Independent newspaper, and follows similar campaigns in both the USA and Australia.

Researcher Alison Hicks, an Associate Professor from the University College London, interviewed high school librarians and found that LGBTIQA+ related content was the category most likely to be targeted for removal.

Alice Osman’s graphic novel series Heartstopper, which as been adapted into a popular Netflix television show, was often on the list of books being suggested as unsuitable.

Almost all the UK attacks reported in my study centred on LGBTQ+ materials, while US attacks appear to target material related to race, ethnicity and social justice as well as LGBTQ+ issues.” Hicks said.

Writing in The Guardian Associate Professor Hicks shared stories of school librarians getting letters from parents demanding particular books be removed, but sometime librarians would find pamphlets from right-wing groups being sent to them as well.

“I find it hard not to see these requests as an insult to school librarians. These professionals undertake years of training and devote a huge amount of time and care to curating a selection of books that will enrich children’s learning and expand their horizons.” she said.

The American Library Association (ALA) has recently shared its annual report into banned books, and once against LGBTQ+ themed titles have topped the list.

The most challenged book is George M. Johnson’s All Boys Aren’t Blue Also making the list is Maia Kobabe’s graphic novel memoir Gender Queer which has also been the subject of legal challenges here in Australia.

Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, Stephen Cbosky’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Looking for Alaska by Jon Green, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andres, Sold by Patricisa McCormick, and Flamer by Mike Curato are also regularly challenged. Author Ellen Hopkins has two entries in the Top 10 with Crank and Tricks.

In 2023 the Australian Christian Lobby launched a competition encouraging their followers to nominate books they’d like to have been from libraries.

While conservative commentator Bernard Gaynor has been leading a campaign to have Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer taken off shelves in Australia. Last month the Classification Review Board accessed the book and determined it was suitable to be available.

Gaynor has also worked closely with Western Australian group Keep Children Safe – Albany who last year launched a campaign to remove several books from their local library as well as raising concerns about twerking and role playing games like Dungeons and Dragons.