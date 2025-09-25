Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Unanimous support for financial redress scheme in Tasmanian Lower House

News

Equality advocates have welcomed the unanimous passage through the Tasmanian Lower House of financial redress for victims of the state’s former laws against homosexuality and cross-dressing.

Tasmania is set to become the first state to allow payments to those charged, convicted and/or sentenced under the old laws with $15,000 for a charge, $45,000 for a conviction and $75,000 for a sentence including jail time.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rodney Croome, thanked the Tasmanian Government and Attorney-General, Guy Barnett, for moving the reform, as well as the Greens for originally proposing it and Labor and the cross-bench for their passionate commitment. 

“It was inspiring and deeply moving to see such an important reform receive unanimous support across the political spectrum.”

“This illustrates how profoundly Tasmania has changed for the better since the time when we were the last state to decriminalise homosexuality and the only state to criminalise cross-dressing.”

The bill will likely be debated in the Upper House in November.

Croome said financial redress will help remedy the trauma and injustice suffered by victims of the old laws.

“Many of those convicted under our old laws lost their job, family, friends, housing and many had to leave the state.”

“Financial redress will help make up for the pain and loss victims’ experienced, and send a message that Tasmania is taking responsibility for these historic injustices.”

“I hope other states and the Commonwealth will follow Tasmania’s lead by providing redress for historic wrongs against LGBTIQA+ people.”

A financial redress payment will be contingent on a successful application to expunge a criminal record for homosexuality or cross-dressing.

Homosexuality was decriminalised in Tasmania in 1997. The law against cross-dressing, which was disproportionally enforced against transgender women, was repealed in 2000. Tasmania was the last state in Australia to decriminalise homosexuality.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

