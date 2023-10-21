Unexpected award for WAAC – they’ve been named a recycling champion

Health organisation WAAC have picked up an unexpected award, they’ve been named in a campion in the field of recycling.

WAAC, which is pronounced “whack”, used to be known as the WA AIDS Council. Last year on World Environment Day they launched a new fundraising initiative, using the Containers for Change program.

Waste for WAAC is a community initiative developed in partnership with Containers for Change that raises vital funds for WAAC and Scouts WA Recycling by encouraging individuals and organisations to collect 10c drink containers and donate their refunds to WAAC via their member number C10455300.

The funds raised support WAAC’s numerous sexual health programs and support services, particularly for people living with HIV, LGBTIQA+ communities, people who inject drugs and other marginalised communities.

At the Change Maker Awards this week WAAC was named the Community Participant of the Year.

“Western Australians have embraced Containers for Change, returning hundreds of millions of 10 cent containers in two short years.” said Environment Minister Reece Whitby.

“I congratulate each of the 2023 Change Maker Award recipients, finalists and entrants for their passion and dedication to reducing recyclable materials going to landfill, providing employment opportunities and supporting their communities.”

Tim Cusack, the CEO of WA Return Recycle Renew also congratulated all the award winners.

“The awards were a great opportunity to acknowledge the meaningful contributions that refund points are making to prevent landfill and help community groups across our State.” he said.

The awards, hosted by the State’s container deposit scheme, Containers for Change, saw over 600 guests celebrate the achievements of refund point operators, community groups, businesses, schools and individuals who have taken the lead in helping Western Australians save over 2.5 billion containers from landfill.

There are now over 250 container refund points throughout the State, operated by a range of businesses and social enterprises, creating over 800 jobs in Western Australia.

OIP Staff

