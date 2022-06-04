WAAC launches ‘Waste for WAAC’ fundraising initiative

In line with World Environment Day on 5 June, WAAC (pronounced “whack”) will launch its Waste for WAAC movement in a bid to combat stigma and discrimination while helping the environment via the WA Government’s Containers for Change scheme.

Waste for WAAC is a community initiative developed in partnership with Containers for Change that raises vital funds for WAAC and Scouts WA Recycling by encouraging individuals and organisations to collect 10c drink containers and donate their refunds to WAAC via their member number C10455300.

The funds raised will support WAAC’s numerous sexual health programs and support services, particularly for people living with HIV, LGBTIQA+ communities, people who inject drugs and other marginalised communities.

The communities that WAAC support are more likely to experience poorer mental health and wellbeing outcomes compared to the general population, primarily due to the stigma and discrimination they continue to face in the community.

WAAC CEO Lisa Dobrin says the initiative is a win-win for everyone involved; helping the environment through increased recycling and reduced litter, raising money to support people and communities experiencing stigma and discrimination, and helping businesses reduce their ecological footprints and waste management costs.

“We are fortunate to be partnering with some iconic leading organisations including APM, Scouts WA Recycling, ARTRAGE (Fringe World and Rooftop Movies) and Pride WA as well as some fantastic local businesses and community groups, including Gordon Street Garage, Highland Medical, Future Bayswater Inc, City Beach Pilates and Ada and Mary,” Dobrin says.

“However, we want to continue to grow our supporters and partners and build our Waste for WAAC community to reach our goal of 100,000 10c containers saved from landfill by World Environment Day 2023.

“We are appealing for more Waste for WAAC warriors, business champions and individuals to join us in this initiative and, as a result, have their 10 cents per container donated to WAAC to continue to support our critical work in the community and advocate for a WA where all people feel connected and included, and stigma and discrimination is a thing of the past.”

Any individuals or businesses who would like to partner and support WAAC in this initiative can contact [email protected] or visit www.waac.com.au/wasteforwaac. Waste for WAAC can supply bags, bins, and commercial collection at no-cost, thanks to logistics partner Scouts WA Recycling.

Containers for Change works with the local community, beverage companies, recyclers and the waste industry to recycle containers, helping to return more than $13 million in refunds to the WA community and save more than 1.3 billion 10c containers from landfill since October 2020.

The Containers for Change program provides a refund of 10 cents for each eligible drink container that is returned to a refund point, and is designed to reduce landfill and litter whilst empowering WA communities.

WAAC exists to optimise the sexual health and wellbeing of all West Australians, in addition to improving access to health services and information, and reduce the transmission of HIV, STIs and other blood-borne viruses.

Source: Media Release

