Urzila Carlson and Nazeem Hussain are ‘Separated at Birth’

Culture

Queer comedy superstar Urzila Carlson is teaming up with Nazeem Hussain for an all-new Aussie comedy series.

Separated at Birth is a six-part series that tells the story of happy-go-lucky paramedic Sameer (Hussain), whose life falls apart when his wife asks for a divorce in the delivery room.

Sameer is supported by his work wife, the outspoken and independent Donna (Carlson), who helps him navigate co-parenting and learning to live life beyond marriage.

“This is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a long time – about family, identity and the chaos of loving people even when life doesn’t look the way you imagined,” creator and star Hussain said.

“And getting to make it with Urzila, one of my favourite people on the planet, feels like we’ve tricked the ABC into funding a very elaborate hang.”

Separated At Birth will air on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2026.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

