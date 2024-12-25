US couple sentenced to 100 years behind bars for sickening child abuse

A US couple has been sentenced to live the remained of their lives behind bars after pleading guilty to sickening child sexual abuse.

William and Zachary Zulock of Georgia, USA, were each sentence to 100 years in prison with no opportunity for parole last week.

- Advertisement -

Their incarceration stems from their 2022 arrest as a part of a pedophile ring that saw them sexually abusing their own two adopted children and allegedly allowing other men to abuse the two boys as well.

William and Zachary Zuloch.

The Zulocks plead guilty to charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, sexual exploitation of children.

Police became aware of the couple’s activities after another man was caught downloading child abuse images and shared that the Zulocks were making content with their own children.

William Zulock was convicted of 6 Counts of Aggravated Sodomy, 3 Counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, 2 Counts of Incest, and 2 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

Zachary Zuolock was convicted of 2 Counts of Aggravated Sodomy, 3 Counts of Aggravated Child Molestation, 2 Counts of Incest, 2 Counts of Sodomy, 3 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, and 2 Counts of Pandering for a Person Under 18.

Districy Attorney Randy McGinley said he was pleased with outcome of the case, and the hard work many people put in to ensuring a conviction was secured.

“I am grateful for the hard work of so many to obtain an appropriate outcome in this case. The hard work of law enforcement put an end to the abuse suffered by the victims and this resolution will help the victims continue their process of healing.” McGinley said in a statement.

“William and Zachary Zulock will now spend 100 years in prison without parole. This all but guarantees that the victims will not have to worry as they grow older about their abusers being free.

“It cannot be stressed enough how important it is for our society to have individuals willing to adopt children in need. But anyone who does so and then abuses those children deserves extremely harsh consequences and decades in prison.

“The sentence imposed not only appropriately punishes these Defendants for their repeated selfish actions but also sends the message to the public that such actions will never be taken lightly.”

He said the law enforcement and court officials who worked on the case would never be able to foget what they had seen.

“These two Defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else. However, the depth of the Defendants’ depravity, which is as deep as it gets, is not greater than the resolve of those that fought for justice and the strength of the victims in this case. The resolve I have seen from these two young victims over the last two years is truly inspiring.” he said.