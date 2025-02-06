US Republican politician repeatedly yells transphobic slurs

Nacy Mace, the Republican congress woman from Carolina who is largely focused on campaigning against people who are transgender, has repeatedly yelled a transgender slur at a committee hearing.

At a hearing this week that was focused on “government efficiency and waste,” Mace was asking questions of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, but brought the discussion around the programs funded by US-AID, the governments mechanism for assisting overseas countries.

After she dropped the transgender slur into her comments, other members of the committee objected, but the Trump ally just shouted the word over and over.

US Congresswoman Nacy Mace is from the Republican party.

“USAID has become rotten to its core, sacrificing the prudent use of taxpayer dollars at the altar of advancing, radical, sinister, social political agendas abroad,” Mace claimed. “From discriminatory DEI initiatives to extreme gender ideology to marginalise real bonafide biological women for decades.”

Mace said part of the US government’s overseas budget was used to assist gender treatments in Guatamala.

“Does this advance the interest of American citizens? Paying for tr*****s in Guatemala to the tune of $2 million dollars? Yes or no?”

Reynolds, who is also a Republican, said he did not believe the funding was in the interest of US citizens. Cutting foreign aid and removing programs that promote diversity and inclusion has been a major push of the Trump administration.



When Democrat Congressman Gerry Connolly pulled Mace up on her use of the transgender slur, she spoke over him and said the word a second, third and fourth time.

“The gentlelady has used a phrase that is considered a slur in the LGBTQ community and the trans community,” Connolly said, but he was cut off by the response from Congresswoman Mace who shouted the slur repetitively.

“T****y, t****y, t****y! I don’t really care. You want penises in women’s bathrooms, and I’m not gonna have it. No, thank you. It’s disgusting,” said Mace.

The committee’s chairman Republican James Comer is now considering if the use of the language is appropriate and will share his decision with committee members in due course.