USA: Speaker of the House orders people to use the bathroom matching “biological sex”

Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has ordered that people must use the bathroom facility that corresponds to their “biological sex”.

The announcement comes ahead of the arrival of Sarah McBride, the first transgender person to be elected to the US Congress.

Johnson made the announcement that his ruling would apply to all facilities in the US Capitol Complex including the Capitol and House Office buildings.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings – such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms – are reserved for individuals of that biological sex.” the Speaker said.

“It is important to note that each member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol. Women deserve women’s only spaces.”

Speaker Mike Johnson and Congresswoman elect Sarah McBride (Digital Composite).

McBride, who represents the people of Delaware, will be sworn in to office in January.

In a statement posted to social media she said she was not heading to Congress to fight battles about which bathroom she uses.

“I’m not here to fight about bathrooms, I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them. This effort to distract from the real issues facing this country hasn’t distracted me over the last several days.”

“Serving in the 119th Congress will be the honor of a lifetime, and I continue to look forward to getting to know my future colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Each of us were sent here because voters saw in us something that they value.

“I have loved seeing those qualities in the future colleagues that I’ve met and I look forward to seeing those qualities in every member come January. I hope all of my colleagues will seek to do the same with me.” McBride added.

The Speaker’s ruling came after Republican representative Nacy Mace from South Carolina introduced a bill to stop transgender people from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender, specially mentioning McBride in her comments to the media.

While McBride has side-stepped the attacks directed at her other Democrats have criticised the decision and questioned how it will be policed.

Mark Pocan, who chairs the Congressional Equality Caucus, said the decision was cruel and unnecessary.

“Speaker Johnson’s holier-than-thou decree to ban transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their identity is a cruel and unnecessary rule that puts countless staff, interns, and visitors to the United States Capitol at risk.

“How will this even be enforced? Will the Sergeant at Arms post officers in bathrooms? Will everyone who works at the Capitol have to carry around their birth certificate or undergo a genetic test? This policy isn’t going to protect anyone – but it is going to open the door to rampant abuse, harassment, and discrimination in the Capitol.” Pocan said in a statement.