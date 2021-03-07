Uzo Aduba to star as a gay Deputy Sheriff in new TV series ‘Low Country’

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Actor Uzo Aduba, who found fame playing Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren in Orange is the New Black has signed on to star in a new TV series from the creators of The Good Wife.

The series is part of a multi-year producing deal Abuda has signed with broadcaster CBS Studios, which will see her star in the new series and develop other projects as well.

Since Orange is the New Black wrapped Abuda has delivered an acclaimed performance as politician Shirley Chisolm in the mini-series Mrs. America. Her performance won her an Emmy Award. She’s also in the new series of In Treatment, and will appear in the new anthology series Solos which also features Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren and Anne Hathaway.

