Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition returns for 2025

One of the world’s biggest songwriting competitions is back for its 12th year, with funds raised donated to support the work of Noro Music Therapy.

The Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition has earned a reputation for championing global talent who’ve got what it takes to pen a future hit.

Notable Aussie artists who’ve been featured in the competition include Gang of Youths, Baker Boy, Matt Corby, Genesis Owesu, Thelma Plum, King Stingray and more.

This year’s first prize offers a career-changing $50,000, with $10,000 awarded to second place, and $5,000 to third.

There’s also a special prize exclusively for unsigned and unpublished Australasian songwriters of $5,000.

Thelma Plum

The competition is named in honour of legendary Australian songwriters Harry Vanda and George Young, whose songs have been replicated by the likes of Grace Jones, Tom Jones, David Bowie, and Meatloaf.

The Vanda & Young Global Song Competition is proudly supported by Australis Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, APRA AMCOS and the Australasian Music Publishers’ Association Limited.

The competition closes on Monday, 15 September. To enter or for more information, head to globalsongcomp.com