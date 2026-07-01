Victor Willis, the original lead singer of The Village People, has died aged 74, one day before his 75th birthday, following a short illness.

Willis was the band’s lead singer in the 1970s, performing many of their best known hits including Y.M.C.A., In the Navy, and Macho Man. He left the group at the end of the decade shortly before the release of their cult film Can’t Stop the Music.

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In 2017, Willis regained rights associated with the band’s name, leading to changes in how the group performed and toured. He subsequently launched a new version of The Village People, returning as lead singer. Their first live show was here in Perth – and it was disastrous.

Victor Willis.

Willis grew up in San Francisco, the son of a Baptist minister. He first found success on Broadway, appearing in productions including The Wiz. He also performed in an Australian production in 1976.

In New York, he met French record producer Jacques Morali and recorded vocals for a concept album titled The Village People. Following its success, a live group was assembled, with Willis as lead singer. The band became known for its themed characters, including a Native American, biker, construction worker, cowboy, soldier, and Willis as a policeman, achieving major success during the disco era.

After leaving the band, Willis experienced personal challenges, including struggles with substance use and legal issues. He later returned to contribute to tracks on the band’s 1982 album Fox on the Box and was involved in a long running dispute over copyright and naming rights.

In 2017, after regaining rights to the band’s name, Willis formed a new lineup with five new performers portraying the group’s iconic roles. A 2017 performance in Perth received brutal reviews, with critics noting issues with choreography, delivery, and musical coordination.

“Someone call 000, the Village People are being murdered in front of a Perth crowd,” one concertgoer posted on Facebook. “Someone stop the music PLEASE,” wrote another. OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson commented on the show saying “I wondered if this was the worst performance I’d ever seen?”

US President Donald Trump has commented on the singer’s passing describing him as a “great and happy guy”. President Trump said he would think of Willis each time the song was played during this weekend’s 250th Independence Day celebrations.