Virginia Gay to take over the Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Actor and writer Virginia Gay will take on the Artistic Director role for the 2024 Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

The annual festival has had a string of high-profile artists drive the content of the winter cabaret celebration over the years with Alan Cumming, Kate Ceberano, Barry Humphries, Julia Zemiro, Tina Arena and David Campbell all previously have delivered programs.

Virginia Gay was enthused about the appointment.

“Adelaide Cabaret Festival is a place where I have had some of the most extraordinary performance experiences of my life and where I have witnessed, and performed alongside, world class Australian acts and international stars. I love Adelaide audiences – their openness and willingness to see new work, their warm embracing presence and their response to this beloved festival means there’s an electricity in the foyers, backstage and amongst the performers.

“I’m so excited for 2024 – for the game-changing iconic acts, for the up and comers who I know you’re going to love. I’m proud, I’m honoured and I’m so looking forward to delivering a 2024 program that will blow your socks off.” Gay said.

Produced and presented by the Adelaide Festival Centre the event has grown over the years to become one of the most acclaimed cultural events in Australia. Previous performers drawn to the festival have included Broadway stars Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, singer Lisa Fischer and burlesque superstar Dita Von Teese.

The 2023 edition is currently in full swing and has included performances from Robyn Archer, Bob Downe, Paul Capsis, Mama Alto, Trevor Ashley, Geraldine Quinn, Reuben Kaye and Kween Kong.

Virgina Gay got rave reviews for her production of Cyrano which was staged by Black Swan State Theatre Company earlier this year.

OIP Staff

