South Perth’s Perfectly Queer festival begins this Friday

The City of South Perth have announced a fabulous program of LGBTIQA+ events, starting this Friday 17 May.

Kicking off on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex Discrimination and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), the festival will bring together a series of community-focused events throughout May and June.

On Friday, Drag Bingo is coming to the John McGrath Hall, hosted by the gorgeously talented Lola Blades.

There will also be a special screening of the beloved romcom Love, Simon at the City of South Perth Library on Friday, 7 June and you can join celebrated local author Seth Malacari for their Telling Queer Stories session on Tuesday, 11 June.

An Unexpected Party author Seth Malacari

You can also dive into to some workshops to learn more about our community, or even hone your artistic skills, with events such as Pronouns for Parents 101 and Portrait of a King – a live-drawing class with the drag king supreme Jaxon Coke.

This fantastic program is being powered by the South Perth Youth Network (SPYN), a group of passionate young folks who live in the district and want to make a difference in their community.

What’s more – all of these events are completely free! Be sure to register now to secure your place.

Perfectly Queer is running across the City of South Perth from Friday, 17 May to Friday, 28 June. Head to Humanitix for the full program.