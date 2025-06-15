Search
WA Ballet brings back the magical ‘ALICE (in wonderland)’

Culture

Journey down the rabbit hole these July school holidays as West Australian Ballet’s production of ALICE (in wonderland) lands at Crown Theatre for a strictly limited season.

Based on Lewis Carroll’s classic book, this magical retelling will dazzle kids and adults alike with its bold costumes, colourful sets, and zany inhabitants of Wonderland like Alice, the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter and more.

This production, from the brilliant mind of Hong Kong Ballet Artistic Director, Septime Webre, wowed the critics – taking home Best Dance Production and Best Female Dancer for Principal Chihiro Nomura at the Performing Arts WA Awards.

ALICE (IN WONDERLAND). Photographed by Stef King and VML. Dancer Beatrice Manser.

”It is such a thrill to have Septime Weber’s ALICE (in wonderland) for a return season at Crown Theatre. Being one of West Australian Ballet’s most loved productions, bringing all the magic and mischief of this Lewis Carroll masterpiece to the stage during the school holidays will be a must see adventure for everyone,” West Australian Ballet Guest Artistic Director, David McAllister AC said

Glenda Garcia Gomez as the Queen of Hearts and Matthew Lehmann as the King of Hearts in ALICE (in wonderland). Photo by Bradbury Photography.

The production features more than 200 jaw-dropping costumes by Cirque du Solil’s Liz Vandal,
more than 160 props, Fly system by Las Vegas’ Flying by Foy and Puppet Designer Eric Van Wyk’s
Jabberwocky, which is over five meters and operated by seven dancers.

Carina Roberts as Alice and Ruben Flynn-Kann as the Door in ALICE (in wonderland). Photo by Bradbury Photography.

With three matinees, two twilight and three evening performances, you would be mad to miss it! ALICE (in wonderland) from 5th – 12th July, Live at Crown Theatre, Perth. Tickets on sale now.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

