WA Government launches inaugural LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy

The West Australian Government has today launched WA’s first LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy, following public consultation across the state.

The Cook Government announced funding for the Strategy in February last year, revealing support would be provided to community organisations Living Proud WA, Transfolk WA and GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc (GRAI) to support its development and implementation.

These three organisations led development of the Strategy alongside the Department of Communities and Rainbow Futures WA – which was named as the state’s LGBTIQA+ peak body during this process. Rainbow Futures WA also delivered a roadmap for the Strategy in August this year.

The Strategy was further informed by consultation with LGBTIQA+ individuals, organisations and communities, with 2,400 responses received, as well as an LGBTIQA+ Reference Group to ensure lived experience was embedded throughout.

The 10-year Strategy identifies four priority areas for a whole-of-government approach to LGBTIQA+ inclusion in WA: belonging, connection and visibility; safety, equity and wellbeing; systems, services and data; and leadership, education and awareness.

Through these key areas and complementary five-year action plan, the Strategy aims to drive inclusion and promote the wellbeing and full social and economic participation of all LGBTIQA+ people in WA.

Minister for Youth Hannah Beazley

Minister for Youth Hannah Beazley says the Cook Labor Government is proud to deliver the Strategy and Action Plan.

“This is a major milestone for inclusivity in WA and will help drive long-term, meaningful change,” Minister Beazley said.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who had input into the Strategy; it is so important to have a diverse range of voices reflected in this Plan.”

Representatives of GRAI, Living Proud, Rainbow Futures WA and Transfolk WA with Minister Hannah Beazley at the February 2024 announcement

Minister Beazley says the government is also pleased to be supporting organisations and local governments. Within the Action Plan is the LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Grants Program, with $252,000 available each year for four years to support pilot programs, initiatives and projects that align with the Strategy.

The funding is available through two streams, with grants up to $10,000 for eligible organisations or local governments, and $25,000 for collaborative projects.

Applications for the LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Grants Program are now open, closing at 3pm on Monday, 16 February 2026.

More information about the LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy and Action Plan is available here.

Editors note: The Action Plan was not published at the time of writing this article. OUTinPerth will provide further detail and analysis once available.