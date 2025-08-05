Rainbow Futures releases 2025 LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy report

Rainbow Fututres, WA’s peak body for the LGBTIQA+ communities, have released their roadmap to the WA government for increasing inclusion.

Between February and June this year the organisation worked with community groups across the state, and drew feedback from over 650 individuals to gain a better understanding of the needs of LGBTIQA+ people in Western Australia.

The findings will now be shared with the WA government to shape it’s LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy, with Rainbow Futures saying a clear message of the survey has been that inclusion must be more than symbolic, and people across Western Australia are looking for comprehensive structural reform backed by long-term government commitment and community leadership.

Dr Misty Farquhar.

In the introduction to the report the CEO of Rainbow Futures Dr Misty Farquhar said the report presented an opportunity for the government to listen to LGBTIQA+ community members and take action.

“This strategy presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset the relationship between the WA Government and LGBTIQA+ communities.” Dr Farquhar wrote, listing four key areas of government action.

Urgent legislative reform, including providing protections against change and suppression on gender and sexuality, and updating the state’s anti-discrimination laws were listed as a top priority.

The report also calls for the government to ensure safe and inclusive services are provided across government, but also across the regions.

Rainbow Futures highlights that sustainable investment needs to be made in peer-led community controlled organisations.

Finally the report notes the need for accountability saying transparent progressing reporting and a long term commitment are required.

“This report is more than a summary of consultations. It is a clear, consistent, and urgent call to action from LGBTIQA+ communities across Western Australia. In every region, across every identity, people told us the same thing: symbolism is not enough. True inclusion must be structural, intersectional, and sustained. It must be resourced. And it must be led by the people it affects most.” Dr Farquhar wrote.

The report found that people are looking for government and publicly services to safe and affirming, and consistently available across sectors and regions. It also calls for training and education of staff to be mandatory, trauma informed, and led by people with lived experience.

It additionally puts a spotlight on the need for LGBTIQA+ organisations to have infrastructure and sustainable funding, including the needs for physical spaces and peer-led service models.

Another priority listed is ensuring that the WA government deliver on part promises and implement legal changes. The call comes as issues including banning conversion therapy, providing protections for LGBTIQA+ students in religious based schools, updating the state’s anti-discrimination laws and addressing the state’s surrogacy laws remain untouched years after the successive McGowan and Cook government’s pledged to take action.

Altogether the report puts forward fifteen recommendations for a ‘whole of government’ approach to LGBTIQA+ inclusion with a three year timeline to implement and measure changes. Rainbow Futures also highlight that the findings of the report echo similar concerns that were raised in early work completed in 2020.

Read the full report.