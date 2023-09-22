WA Health advises travellers to protect against mpox

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

WA Health has confirmed a returned traveller has tested positive to mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), an infection caused by the monkeypox virus.

Communicable Disease Control Directorate’s Senior Medical Advisor, Dr Jelena Maticevic, said while there was low risk to the public from the returned traveller, people should be aware of the risk of mpox if travelling overseas given the growing number of cases being reported.

Globally, there has been a 25 per cent increase in reported cases in the past three weeks compared to the three weeks prior, with a significant rise in cases in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia regions.

The majority of mpox infections are spread through sex, and cases have been disproportionately reported in men who have sex with men.

“We are asking those travelling overseas to be aware of the ongoing risk of mpox and to take measures to protect themselves against mpox and other sexually transmitted infections,” Dr Maticevic said.

“Mpox does not spread easily among people and requires close contact with an infected person, or materials contaminated with the virus.

“People travelling overseas should practise safe sex by using condoms, and those at higher risk of mpox – particularly men who have sex with men – should get vaccinated against mpox prior to travel.”

Festivals, clubs and parties have previously been associated with mpox transmission due to the nature of close and skin-to-skin contact at these events.

“The infection usually causes a mild illness, and most people recover within a few weeks, however severe illness can develop in a small percentage of people,” she said.

“The initial symptoms of the illness include fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle and joint aches and fatigue. A rash may then develop which often starts as flat red lesions that become filled with fluid, and eventually scab over and fall off over a two-to-three-week period.

“People with symptoms of mpox should wear a mask and see their doctor to get tested. Those with mpox should isolate and avoid contact with other people while they are infectious.”

WA Health continues to monitor mpox virus infections overseas.

Anyone with concerns that they could be infected with mpox should consult their general practitioner – via telehealth – or a sexual health clinic.

People wanting an mpox vaccine can visit the HealthyWA to find out how to access one. For more information: Mpox (monkeypox) (healthywa.wa.gov.au)

Source: Media Release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.