WA Opera heads to The Pinnacles

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The West Australian Opera will be returning to The Pinnacles in the Nambung National Park for a very special show on Saturday 4th April.

The company strives to be the opera company for all Western Australians. In keeping with its commitment to provide access to opera in regional and remote areas, they’ll b delivering Opera in the Pinnacles.

The show will comprise a number of showstopping arias in a concert of well-known operatic hits and will feature soprano Emma Pettemerides, mezzo soprano Brigitte Heuser, tenor Diego Torre, baritone James Clayton with Accompanist and Music Director Tommaso Pollio.

Tickets to the show are on sale now.

OIP Staff