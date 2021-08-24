WAAPA students are performing Shakespeare’s ‘Julius Caesar’

For their final production before they graduate, WAAPA’s 3rd Year Acting students are taking William Shakespeare’s epic political tragedy Julius Caesar to the main stage of the Subiaco Arts Centre in September.

This tale of power and betrayal charts Julius Caesar’s triumphant return to Rome, the conspiracy to take him down, and the civil war sparked by his assassination.

In its razor-sharp examination of political upheaval, Julius Caesar echoes down the ages to our modern world.

Shakespeare’s play was first performed in 1599, while the play is titled after Caesar, the drama focuses on the Brutus, who has four times the number of lines than Caesar.

Julius Caesar, directed by Humphrey Bower, will be performed at the Subiaco Arts Centre by WAAPA’s 3rd Year Acting students from Tuesday 14 to Friday 17 September at 7:30pm, with a matinee on Saturday 18 September at 2.00pm.

