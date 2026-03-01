Walk to Work Day is supporting mental health and wellbeing

Friday 27 March is Walk to Work Day, encouraging people to focus on their mental health.

The Pedestrian Council of Australia has partnered with the Black Dog Institute, shining a light on the benefits of walking regularly to improve mental wellbeing.

“Given the benefits a simple walk can have on mental health issues like anxiety, depression and stress – we hope this simple reminder will go a long way in getting Australia’s working population to walk more, not just on Walk to Work Day, but every day,” Pedestrian Council CEO Harold Scruby said.

The latest research from Black Dog Institute highlights that around one in five Australians experience a mental illness each year, yet almost half will not seek professional help.

Black Dog Institute Fundraising Director, Laura Edwards, said that regular physical activity has been shown to play a powerful role in supporting mental health.

“Engaging in exercise has been shown to significantly reduce symptoms of depression, including major depressive disorder, with studies finding that walking for an hour a day can reduce the risk of major depression by up to 26 per cent,” Edwards said.

“This is because exercise promotes positive changes in the brain, including neural growth, reduced inflammation and new activity patterns that support calm, focus and overall wellbeing,”

As part of the refreshed campaign, individuals, workplace teams and businesses are encouraged not only to walk, but to fundraise together for the Black Dog Institute between now and 27 March.

For more information on how you can get involved, head to walk.com.au