Walkern Wirin arrives at The Rechabite this week

Rainbow Futures WA, ECU and Youth Pride Network invites rainbow mob and supporters to Walkern Wirin (Rainbow Spirit) – a Boorloo (Perth) Blak Pride event coming this week.

Taking over the Rechabite Hall on the 20th of November, Walkern Wirin is a Pride event championing intersectional LGBTIQA+ spaces and showcasing the power of intergenerational connections and learning.

- Advertisement -

The name and theme of this event, Walkern Wirin, meaning Rainbow Spirit in Noongar language, honours all LGBTIQA+ First Nations people and the beautiful friends and family supporting them.

It is a celebration of LGBTIQA+ mob and a space for people to show up as their whole selves and celebrate the resilience and tenacity of this beautifully diverse community.

Tanesha Bennell, Aboriginal Community Organiser Rainbow Futures WA said the event would be a love-letter to all First Nations LGBTIQA+ people.



“This event is an answer to a call that community has been putting out for a long time; an event organised by queer mob, for queer mob. It is a love letter to all of our First Nations LGBTIQA+ people within our community. More importantly it’s a chance to reclaim the narrative and celebrate Blak Joy in all its many facets and nuances.”.

RFWA Patron and ECU alum Narelda Jacobs will be joining the event which promises to be a night of laughs and dancing in the lovely warm evening of Kambarang.

Chloe Clements, Coordinator Youth Pride Network, said there was a vital need for spaces for queer Indigenous young people.



“YPN is proud to be partnering with ECU and Rainbow Futures for the Walkern Wirin event as part of Pride month this year. We recognise the vital need for spaces where young queer mob in Boorloo can feel safe, seen, and celebrated. YPN is deeply committed to walking alongside First Nations folks actively. For us, creating inclusive and accessible spaces that celebrate intersectional queerness is not a box-ticking exercise or an afterthought, it is embedded into the very backbone of our organisation.”.

Come along and join the community in amplifying Blak joy, diversifying LGBTIQA+ spaces and building community this Pride! The event will start at 7pm with some live performances including singer/songwriters, a drag performance, and dance performance. This will be followed by a queer blak quiz and an amazing set of DJs.

This event is open to all ages. People under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and will need to leave the venue by 10pm (don’t worry you’ll still get to enjoy the quiz and DJs!). Attendees are strongly encouraged to bring along friends and family to celebrate this event.

The entertainment line up for the big night includes Boorloo Ballroom sensation Conway Chunnery, drag star Miss Phoria, plus DJs DJ Bordean, DJ Onike, DJ Agapantha and DH E-V.

Tickets to the event are available now.

OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is a staff member at ECU.