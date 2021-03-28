WASO are ready to bring another Harry Potter experience to the stage

Film,Music,News,Screen | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The West Australian Symphony Orchestra is returning to the world of Harry Potter with their sixth symphonic outing of the film franchise’s score.

This August fans will get to experience the score of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in concert. The musicians will be performing Nicholas Hooper’s entire score live to picture.

The performances will be on 12th and 13th of August at the Riverside Theatre at the Perth Convention and Expo Centre. While the orchestra play the score, which is the 6th in the series, the film will presented in high definition on a giant 40 foot screen.

The orchestra began it’s journey through the Harry Potter film back in 2016. Legendary composer John Williams created the soundtrack for the first three films in the series. Williams film soundtracks are some of the most recognisable in the world including Star Wars, Indian Jones, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T., and the Jurassic Park films – plus he made the iconic theme for Lost in Space.

For the fourth Harry Potter outing – that’s the one with the Goblet of Fire – Patrick Doyle took over composer duties before passing the baton to the Nicholas Hooper for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. He returned for this sixth film too.

Hooper’s soundtrack for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince won the 2010 Grammy for Best Score and it debuted at number 29 on the Billboard charts- the best result of any soundtrack in the franchise.

The British composer has had a prolific career creating film and TV scores. Hooper’s credits include the TV miniseries State of Play, The Girl in the Cafe, Prime Suspect: The Final Act and The Escape Artist.

Tickets are available starting 9am, Tuesday 30 March 2021 at www.waso.com.au

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.