Watchdog compels NSW police to review Sydney gay club drug raids

The New South Wales Law Enforcement Conduct Commission has ordered the NSW Police Commissioner to examine the conduct of officers during a recent series of drug enforcement raids at LGBTIQA+ venues in Sydney.

The operation took place on 13 June. Police have been accused by patrons and community representatives of aggressive behaviour and conducting humiliating searches. The concerns prompted Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore and independent member for Sydney Alex Greenwich to lodge official complaints.

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The raids targeted three venues – Universal, Kinselas, and Palms.

According to accounts relayed by Moore and Greenwich, some patrons alleged they were shoved against walls, forced to remove clothing in public view, and questioned about their use of bathrooms. Other individuals reported that bright lights were shone in their faces and that officers used offensive language, including telling patrons to “move to Melbourne” if they were unhappy with the treatment.

In response to the complaints, Acting Chief Commissioner Anina Johnson stated on Friday that the Commission had referred the matter to NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon.

“The Commission acknowledges the significance of the concerns that you have raised and appreciates the effort you have made to bring them to our attention,” Johnson said in a letter.

NSW Police confirmed that they have received the referral.

The operation reportedly resulted in 93 people being searched and 42 drug detections. However, only one individual – a 20-year-old man – was charged, and the quantity of drugs involved was alleged to be less than a commercial amount.

Following the raids, LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner and historian Gary Wotherspoon resigned from a consultative committee established in 2024 to improve relations between police and LGBTIQA+ communities.

“What happened recently harks back to the early 1980s, when those notorious police raids on Club 80 occurred,” Wotherspoon wrote.

“I would have thought that there are more pressing issues for police to turn their attention to — protecting the lives of NSW citizens — rather than harassing people who are having a ‘victimless’ night out.”

Alex Greenwich has urged anyone affected by the raids to share their experiences with his office, the Inner City Legal Centre, or directly with the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.