WAYJO set to end the year with spectacular concert

The WA Youth Jazz Orchestra brings its 2025 season to a spectacular close with an unmissable night of jazz under the stars at The Quarry Amphitheatre on Saturday 22 November 2025. Featuring all three of its big bands – Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday Night Orchestras – this annual concert is a must-see event on the jazz calendar.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Bold Park Reserve, WAYJO showcases the standout moments from the year’s performances, from swinging big band classics to contemporary jazz arrangements.

- Advertisement -

After a year of intense work, these bands, whose musicians are aged 14 to 25, are at their peak, delivering a night of energy, passion, and world-class musicianship under the musical direction of WAYJO’s Artistic Director and Wednesday Night Orchestra Leader Gemma Farrell.

The setlist includes Don’t Be That Way, I Ain’t Got Nothing But the Blues, Almost Like Being in Love, Bye Bye Blackbird, The Nearness of You, All of Me, I Can’t Give You Anything but Love and I’ve Got the World on a String.

Artistic Director Gemma Farrell said the show was destined to be an energetic affair.

“For over 40 years, the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) has been the launching pad for countless musical careers. Our three big bands bring together the state’s most promising young performers aged 14-25 years, creating an electric environment where raw talent meets professional mentorship.

“Each year culminates in our spectacular Quarry Concert, a dazzling celebration of youth, artistry, and the sheer power of live big band jazz under the stars. From intimate local gigs to international stages, WAYJO doesn’t just teach jazz – we live it, breathe it, and perform it with the boundless energy that only youth can bring.” Farrell said.

Get tickets to see the show.

WAYJO photographed by Josh Wells.

About WAYJO: The WA Youth Jazz Orchestra

Since 1983, WAYJO has been giving young jazz musicians outstanding artistic and professional opportunities to work with top band leaders, local and touring guest artists, and to participate in regional, national, and international tours and exchange programs.

A unique hothouse for Australia’s young jazz musicians, WAYJO provides the bridge from aspiring musician to industry professional.

Our three big band ensembles rehearse weekly and perform a diverse range of jazz styles at Perth’s premier venues, as well as providing entertainment for corporate and private events.

Perth’s vibrant live jazz scene is a testament to the power of the WAYJO experience. Almost every jazz, swing, lounge and big band now performing in Perth has current or past members of WAYJO.

Local jazz giants – Jamie Oehlers, Libby Hammer, the late Graham Wood and Carl Mackey – all played their way through WAYJO. Some past WAYJO members making their way overseas include Linda Oh, Troy Roberts, Daniel Susnjar, Graeme Blevins, Becc Sanderson and Mat Jodrell.