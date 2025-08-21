‘We Are Here’ is the theme for PrideFEST 2025

Pride WA have announced the theme of the 2025 PrideFEST and given details of key events that will be presented during the festival.

The theme of ‘We Are Here’ and artwork designed by was revealed at a VIP event on Wednesday night.

- Advertisement -

Pride WA said the theme for Pridefest 2025 is a powerful statement of visibility, unity, and resilience for the LGBTQIA+ community. Inspired by historic queer activism, it asserts that queer people have always existed and will continue to take up space unapologetically.

In a statement released following the reveal Pride WA shared, “The theme also connects Western Australia to the global struggle for equality, acknowledging both shared challenges and triumphs.

“Beyond history, We Are Here emphasises the presence of LGBTQIA+ people across Western Australia— not just in urban centres but in regional, rural and remote areas. It highlights the vast contributions of queer individuals across industries and communities.

“Ultimately, We Are Here is a statement of persistence and permanence. Pride is not just an event; it is a continuous movement that shapes culture, influences policy, and enriches society. Whether in moments of joy, struggle, or protest, queer people cannot be ignored, forgotten, or erased.”

The design for the festival’s artwork was created in partnership with local artist Monique Reeves from Moonstar Designs.

Dr Laurie Butterly and Monique Reeves.

The concept is a tribute to the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York, which served as a pivotal moment in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights, increasing pressure for law reform and the crystallisation of the concept of

‘Pride’.



The visual design of the Pridefest 2025 theme pays homage to the artistic talents of New York’s own Ellsworth Kelly (1923–2015) and subtly the links back to the Stonewall riots by using the Walbaum typeface, the closest match to the lettering seen on Stonewall protest banners.



The colour palette isn’t just your basic ‘off the shelf’ rainbow either. Each colour in the Pridefest 2025 theme concept represents a uniquely West Australian object: light blue from the Omeo Wreck, pink from Hutt Lagoon, brown from Elephant Rocks in Albany, green from the Heart-Leaf Mallee. Can you guess the rest?



When asked: “What did designing the Pridefest 2025 theme mean to you as an LGBTQIA+ designer?” Mon replied: “Giving back has always been a big part of who I am. Being a designer, and gay, I understood this was more than rainbow aesthetics but about shaping culture and fostering meaningful change.

Cougar Morrison hosted the event and entertained the crowd with a live musical number.

Wednesday night’s VIP reveal was hosted at the offices of sponsor MinterEllison, one of the largest law firms in Australia.

Drag star Cougar Morrison was on hand to guide the crowd through the evening and introduce the many different speakers who shed light on the importance of Pride and some of the big events occurring during the festival.

Morrison took a moment to recognise the many dignitaries at the launch including Minister Hannah Beazley, who oversees the implementation of Labor’s whole of government approach to LGBTIQA+ inclusion. Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge, Pride life members, and members of the City of Perth Council.

Brett Collard.

The Welcome to Country was provided by Uncle Brett Collard who spoke about the acceptance of LGBTIQA+ people within the local indigenous community.

Dr Laurie Butterly.

Pride WA CEO Dr Laurie Butterly said the theme chosen for this year’s festival was one that was inspired by historic activism.

“It emphasizes that we have always existed and we will continue to take up space unapologetically. Our theme connects Western Australia to global struggles, and recognises both past and present fights for equality.

“‘We Are Here’ also highlights the geographic and cultural diversity of our community across Western Australia. It also carries a message of solidarity, particularly for those that are feeling isolated, that they are supported, whilst also calling on our allies and institutions to actively uplift our community.” Dr Butterly said, adding that she hoped that everyone would make the theme their own.

Pride President Michael Felix.

Pride WA President Michael Felix spoke about how 2025 had been an extremely busy year for Pride WA, because alongside organising the annual festival, their team has also been hard at work contributing to Perth’s bid to host the 2030 Gay Games.

With the announcement of the successful city due in late October, and Perth and Denver in Colorado remaining in the running, Felix was upbeat about our chances of securing the international event. Recently site inspectors visited Perth and the Pride WA President said they’d left impressed with the city’s infrastructure and strong community commitment.

“Our sense from what the judges gave us was that they were overwhelmingly impressed by our infrastructure, our transport, our event capacity, but most of all our community.” Michael Felix said , sharing that the judges had been impressed by how connected we are as a community.



“How we all walk together, and how we support and uplift each other, and make everyone feel welcome, which is uniquely WA, uniquely Perth.” Felix said.

The Pride WA President also shared that the organisation has conducted wide ranging community consultations of the last year to gage feedback on people’s expectations of the parade and the wider festival.

Minister Hannah Beazley.

Hannah Beazley, Minister for Local Government, Disability Services, Volunteering, Youth and the Gascoyne Region said Pride WA had been making many meaningful contributions to the government’s new inclusion strategy.

Minister Beazley said the Cook government was committed to improving LGBTIQA+ inclusion in society so that people could be their true and authentic selves, and the PrideFEST was an important time for the local community.

“This year’s theme ‘We Are Here’, which is incredibly powerful, does stand as a truly powerful testament to the vibrancy, resilience and strength of the WA LGBTIQA+ community.” Beazley said.

“We know, that while many LGBTQIA plus people are doing well and enjoy lives of belonging and connection, some LGBTIQ A plus people face higher levels of discrimination, stigma and social exclusion. In that vein, the importance of PrideFEST and its impact across the WA community cannot be overstated.”

“Visibility matters. It is important to feel and be seen and valued by your community.” the Minister told the assembled guests.

Perth’s Deputy Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds.

Deputy Lord Mayor of the City of Perth Bruce Reynolds said the city was thrilled to be continuing their ongoing support of the festival.

“This festival is more than a program of events” Reynolds said. “It’s a reflection of our values as a capital city, that’s inclusive, respectful, and has city pride. PrideFEST is not just a festival, it is a movement. It reminds us that our city is best when every voice is heard, where every story is honored and every person is able to walk freely, proudly and as themselves.” the Deputy Lord Mayor said.

He also highlighted that last year’s Pride Parade had drawn a record crowd of 40,000 people.

Alex Lowe.

Alex Lowe, a partner at MinterEllison, outlined why his firm had an ongoing commitment to supporting Pride WA.

“PrideFEST is a celebration of a very special community, but it’s also about making sure that everybody, young and old, knows that it’s okay to be yourself, and that really the people that don’t believe that – they’re the people in the minority.” Lowe said.

He also shared a heartfelt story about how as a father he’s ensuring his own children grow up with values that embrace inclusion and diversity.

What’s on in the 2025 PrideFEST?

While the full program of events for PrideFEST are still to be released, guests at the launch got an insight into some of the events that will form the 10 day festival in November.

Laurie Butterly announced that Pride Live, a new event that was added to the festival in 2025 will be returning. Last year the live music event at the Ice Cream Factory featured Montaigne, Vera Blue, Cub Sport and PNAU. The announcement of who’ll be playing at this year’s outing will be coming soon.

A new forum focusing on the history of the Pride movement in WA will also be added to the festival’s line up of events and will be a collaboration between Pride WA and the WestPride Archives.

There will also be a sunset memorial that will provide a space to remember people lost to, and affected by, homophobic and transphobic violence.

Dr Laurie Butterly and Chloe Clements.

The hugely successful Queer Prom will also be returning. The project is a collaboration between Pride WA and the Youth Pride Network.

Dr Butterly said this event was her personal favourite in the program, while YPN coordinator Chloe Clements outlined how they whole event is guided and created by young people.

Sing for Joy will be held at St George’s Cathedral, a multifaith event that will bring together Equal Voices and the Perth Pride Choir.

There’ll also be a Pride event held at Perth Zoo, Team Perth’s popular Faction Carnival is sure to be a highlight and The Perth Frontrunners Pride Run is expected to draw a massive crowd.

Richie Yates.

Frontrunners President Richie Yates said everyone was welcome at the Saturday morning event and whether you’re a runner, a jogger or a walker – there’s a place for you at the Pride Run.

Heather Preston.

Domestic Violence Awareness will also be an important part of the PrideFEST calendar. Heather Preston from the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Foundation spoke about the importance of creating conversation about healthy relationships and the support available for those experiencing intimate partner or family violence.

“It’s important because over 60% of the LGBTQ community will experience family, domestic or sexual violence from an intimate partner or family throughout their life.” Preston said.

“It will really be an opportunity to really talk about healthy relationships and what that looks like for people. So people can be more aware of how to open up those conversations with friends and family members, and chosen family, and work colleagues.”

Jeannie Williams from the Swan Pride Festival.

The Pride movement will also continue to expand its reach into new areas of the city with both the associated Swan Pride Festival and Fremantle Pride part of the program.

Jeb Brown.

The launch festivities came to a close with Jeb Brown, the current title holder of Mr Perth Bear, and the reigning Mr Australian Bear, giving an entertaining rap performance.

Brown is the first transgender person to win both titles.

PrideFEST will run from 21st November until 30th November with Fair Day on Sunday 23rd November, and the annual Pride Parade through the streets of Northbridge on Saturday 29th November.