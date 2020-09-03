‘We Are Who We Are’ tells the story of a blossoming queer relationship

The director of the much-beloved Call Me By Your Name is heading to the small screen with a new project.

Luca Guadagnino is set to act as writer and showrunner on HBOs limited-series drama We Are Who We Are. The eight-episode series is described as a coming-of-age story about two American teens in Italy.

Jack Dylan Grazer stars as a teenager who heads from the US to Italy, to live with his mothers at a military base. There he meets Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamon), and their friendship leads them on a journey of discovery surrounding their sexuality and gender identity.

Speaking to Variety, Guadagnino says the made-for-TV series feels like another feature film to him.

“This is a series and it depends on how it clicks with an audience if we will see these people again,” Guadagnino said.

“I have a sort of a penchant for bringing back to life characters that I love. I truly love all the characters in this show.”

The exciting cast includes Kid Cudi, Chloe Sevigny, Alice Braga, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faith Alabi, Spence Moore II and Francesca Scorsese – daughter of iconic director Martin Scorsese.

Check out the trailer below. We Are Who We Are premieres in the US this September.

