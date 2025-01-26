‘Wentworth’ star Sigrid Thornton is heading into the jungle

The celebrities on seclusion in the African Jungle will get a new camp mate tonight when Australian actor Sigrid Thornton heads into the jungle for I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Famed for her iconic roles in Australian classics such as The Man from Snowy River, Let the River Run and Seachange. Thornton’s more recent screen outings include her stint on the prison drama Wentworth. Thornton also appeared in the classic seventies series Prisoner which Wentworth is based on.

The esteemed actor is bracing herself for her most challenging role yet, being stranded in the jungle and facing trials and tribulations.

“Going into the jungle is way out of my comfort zone. I accepted this challenge instinctively and chose not to over analyse that instinct. While I can seem intense, deep down I’m really a bit of a dag. I’m looking forward to having a meaningful shared experience with my campmates.” Thorton said ahead of her arrival on Sunday night’s show.

Since the show kicked off last Sunday night the initial campmates have been joined by lifeguard Harrison Reid from the program Bondi Rescue.

So far, we’ve learned that YouTube star Max Balegde is a deep sleepy and 100% not a morning person. Balegde was one of the first picked to take on a major challenge alongside comedian Geraldine Hickey and Bachelor star Matty J.

The challenge saw Max return to the plank high 95 metres above the river where he nearly passed out during the premiere episode. This time they challenge was to shoot basketball hoops from the spot, a task they totally failed at leaving the camp eating basic rations for dinner. The experience left Max tearful, but his spirits were lifted by former Big Brother champion Reggie Bird.

Reggie has also shared her thoughts about losing her eyesight, and how she tries to make the most of everyday that she can still see. Not being able to see her children in the future is her greatest fear.

Former Game Show assistant Nicky Buckley has shared the emotional challenges she went through in the early 90s when she was fired from Perfect Match for not being bimboesque on the show. She also recounted that she faced criticism for appearing on Sale of the Century while pregnant, something that Max struggled to get his head around.

Geraldine Hickey also shared the challenges she faced coming out having grown up in a religious family in rural Australia. She shared her memory of her first trip to a lesbian bar as a young woman, when nobody spoke to her, she walked away thinking she couldn’t possibly be a lesbian because none of the lesbians had wanted to talk to her.

Catch up all the latest action from the South African jungle tonight at 7pm and the action continues Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10play.