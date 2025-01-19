Comedian Geraldine Hickey signs up for ‘I’m a Celebrity’

The new series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here – Australia is under way with a new batch of famous faces headlining into the South African jungle. Among them is queer comedian Geradine Hickey.

Hosts Julia Morris and Robert Irwin were reunited for the show which challenges stars to a life without creature comforts, physical challenges and the inevitable stomach-churning food tasks.

Hickey has become one of Australia’s most loved comedians and her work often shares her personal stories. Undoubtedly, she’ll have a lot to share around the campfire.

Gerladine Hickey.

Ahead of the show beginning Chanel 10 announced former star of The Bachelor Matty J would be taking part, alongside reality royalty Reggie Bird, footy legend Sam Thaiday, and comedy king Dave Hughes.

TV host Nicky Buckley, best known for her time on quiz show Sale of the Century, was also already as much as revealed after eagle eyed internet sleuths recognised her wedding ring in promotional photos where her face was obscured. Their detective work has left us gob smacked, do people know what Alyce Platt or Delvene Delaney’s current crop of jewelry looks like?

As the celebrities joined the camp on Sunday night two-time Olympic gold medallist and three-time world record holder Shayna Jack appeared, as did and AFL trailblazer Zach Tuohy.

Also joining the party were reality TV darlings, Tina Provis who appeared on both Love Island and Love Island Games, alongside MAFS season nine bride Samantha Moitzi.

Max Balegde.

Hickey is not the only member of the LGBTIQA+ community, UK TikTokker Max Balegde is also onboard for the new season.

The British social media star has built up a massive following online where he attends red carpets events and interviews big Hollywood stars. Balegde has 3.6 million followers on the app, but that might be about to drop following the app being blocked in the USA.

Balegde said he was one for oversharing and then went on to tell the fellow contestants he’d just met moments earlier that he’d been battling violent explosive diarrhea. Leading to Sam Moitzi noting his choice of cream pants might not have been a good choice.

The first challenge for the celebrities was walking out on a plank high above a river and having to leap off to catch a gold star. Luckily, they changed into their camp uniforms giving Max some khaki pants in case he cacked his pants.

Dave Hughes successfully caught the star and was lowered to a boat far below. The challenge was more intense for Reggie Bird who has limited vision, but she nailed it.



Each contestant managed to grab a star and leap off the ledge, but Max Balegde was left as the last to jump, something that gave him a massive panic attack. He managed to make it through and wrap his arms around the star.

In the other team Hickey had to confront being doused in crickets while crawling through an underground tunnel and then plunging into water. Then she had to confront her biggest fear – a giant spider!

If you missed the action – you can see how Gerladine went on 10Play.

How many of the celebrities do you recognise?

