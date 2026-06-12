Daniel Monks joins the cast of ‘Peaky Blinders’ sequel

Perth-raised actor Daniel Monks has been announced as part of the cast of the upcoming Peaky Blinders sequel.

According to Deadline, Monks will play Detective Inspector Bell.

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The cast for the new series includes Jamie Bell, who recently had a star turn in Half Man, and Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton. They will play Duke and Charles Shelby, the sons of Tommy Shelby from the original series.

Also in the cast are Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch, Lucy Karczewski, Samuel Bottomley, Arturo Muselli, Eugene Collins, Lucie Shorthouse and Cal O’Driscoll. Conleth Hill, best known for his role as Varys in Game of Thrones, will play Clemmy Keeler, the head of a rival gangster family.

Ned Dennehy and Packy Lee will reprise their roles as Charlie Strong and Johnny Dogs respectively from the series and the Immortal Man film.

The new instalment of Peaky Blinders will consist of at least two six-episode series, and is set in the 1950s as Birmingham recovers from the effects of World War II. The original series, which ran for six seasons, was set from the 1880s to the 1920s.

Daniel Monks

Monks recently appeared in the Game of Thrones series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, new BBC series Waiting For The Out and also appeared opposite Succession star Sarah Snook in All Her Fault.

At the same time he’s been making regular appearances in theatre on both sides of the Atlantic. The Perth raised actor first made his mark as the writer, producer and lead actor in the feature film Pulse. He’s also found huge acclaim on the stage in The Real and Imagined Adventures of The Elephant Man and on the West End appearing in Teenage Dick, The Seagull and The Normal Heart.